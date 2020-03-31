Kiwi families finding new ways to pass the time during lockdown

With nearly one week of lockdown out of the way, Kiwi families are settling in and making their own fun at home.

The lockdown doesn't mean birthdays cease, but parties are scaled down from what they would normally be.

Over thirty were expected to show up to to baby Beau's first birthday. However, with alert level four in place, the guest list was slashed with only his mum, dad and the cat permitted to attend.

Beau's mum Crystal Mitcalfe said the party was still a success with relatives dialling in to join in on the festivities.

"We just made the most of what we had here, and Skyped our family and we got to see everyone so we still made it really special," she said.

At the Dodd household, the trampoline has gotten more use than normal and the children have taken themselves into further isolation by building an outdoor hut they sleep in.

Brothers Freddie and Hugo Pierce have spent the whole lockdown together, and whilst times can be testing between the pair, it's nothing that can't be solved by a game of backyard cricket.