 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Kiwi falls after Reserve Bank surprises investors

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar dropped today after the Reserve Bank surprised investors by keeping its interest rate track unchanged.

File image of $50 and $100 notes.

Source: 1 NEWS

This despite recent data showing a spike in inflation and a strong labour market.

The kiwi fell to US68.34c as at 5pm in Wellington from 69.34c at 8am and 69.01c Wednesday.

RBNZ governor Graeme Wheeler kept the official cash rate at 1.75 per cent and stuck to his view that the rate doesn't need to move until 2019, saying a recent spike in inflation from movements in oil and food prices will only be temporary.

That stance put the RBNZ at odds with a number of economists, who expect it will have to raise rates earlier than 2019.

However, Mr Wheeler told Parliament's finance and expenditure select committee that he wasn't seeing significant wage inflation and that weaker than expected growth last year meant there wasn't the same capacity pressures the bank may have been anticipating.

"This was far more dovish than everyone in the market was thinking - we've called it aggressively neutral - it smacks you in the face with how neutral they were, they say everything that's happened in February was neutral for monetary policy," said Phil Borkin, an economist at ANZ Bank.

"We've seen the currency sink one big figure (US1c) on the back of it, and it's stayed there."

Mr Borkin said the bank expects the kiwi to decline as the interest rate differential with the US continues to shrink with the Fed raising rates, but would fare differently on the cross-rates with New Zealand's relatively positive economic outlook.

In other data out today, food prices fell in April as cheaper grocery items offset increases in vegetable prices.

The local currency dropped to A93.02c from 93.70c.

The kiwi declined to 4.7167 yuan from 4.7627 yuan and fell to 78.02 yen from 78.51 yen. It decreased to 62.86 euro cents from 63.35 cents and fell to 52.86 British pence from 53.28 pence.

Related

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed


02:51
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Thunderstorms forecast for top of North Island as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of NZ today and tomorrow

00:30
4
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

00:30
5
The stand in Crusaders captain is confident his side can nullify the Hurricanes player's running and kicking game this weekend.

Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ