Kiwi ex-pat in London says quarantine fees for returnees would be unfair

A Kiwi living in London says Labour’s and National’s proposals to charge for returning New Zealanders’ Covid-19 quarantine or isolation stay is unfair.

Max Harris, the co-organiser of the Team of Six Million petition against quarantine fees, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning people in New Zealand need to remember that the estimated one million Kiwis overseas were also part of the so-called team of five million.

Mr Harris said “a lot” of Kiwis overseas thought having to pay for managed isolation was “really unfair” given the cost to taxpayers was “small” in the country’s overall Covid-19 spending.

He said the charges would unfairly impact people on lower incomes.

“I’m sure there is a small group of people that are doing well overseas,” he said.

“That’s not my experience of New Zealanders overseas or the experience of the members of our group.”

He said many who were part of the Facebook group attached to the petition were working as writers, actors, in hospitality or in recruitment.

Mr Harris also raised some potential legal concerns regarding the proposal.

“It’s particularly unfair for Māori to be asked to pay the Crown to return to their turangawaewae,” he said, making reference to the Treaty of Waitangi.

He said the charges could also impede on the Bill of Rights Act.

“As citizens, we should be able to come home.”

He added, referring to whether Kiwis should be charged if they left the country now: “I don't know too many people wanting to come to London at the moment.”

Mr Harris said the quarantine and isolation system should be considered as part of the country’s public health system, where “we all chip in” and benefit from it.

“We don’t want to go down that American path of user-pays.”

He was aware “there has been quite a lot of division” with some Kiwis wanting returnees to pay. However, he said plenty of people living in New Zealand have also shown tremendous good will towards those living overseas.

It comes as the National Party announced on Sunday that, should it be elected to Government, it would charge travellers entering the country $3000 (for one adult) to help cover the costs of managed isolation and quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Government announced weeks before it was considering charging travellers for their quarantine stay. 1 NEWS understands the Government will be considering proposals at Cabinet on Monday.

Megan Woods, the minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine, said the Government was still looking at any “legal impediments” that may affect the way people could be charged.

Both parties indicated they wanted the system to be fair and allow for exceptions, such as on compassionate or financial grounds.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, the Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday it was seeking clarification on the Government’s plans to charge returning New Zealanders.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said fees shouldn’t prevent less well-off Kiwis from returning home.

“New Zealanders have a human right to return to their country. This right is protected by the NZ Bill of Rights Act and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which New Zealand has signed up to,” he said.

“If a fee system is introduced, it must be fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory, otherwise it will certainly be inconsistent with the Government’s human rights obligations.”