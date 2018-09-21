TODAY |

Kiwi euthanasia advocate censured after failing to disclose murder convictions

A euthanasia advocate who failed to disclose three overseas murder convictions has been censured and had his registration as a laboratory scientist cancelled.

Sean Davison applied to the Medical Sciences Council for the registration in 2017.

As part of the application, he admitted to a conviction relating to the suicide of his terminally ill mother - a case which made headlines when he was convicted in the High Court at Dunedin in 2011.

He did not admit involvement in three South African deaths, involving a person diagnosed with motor neurone disease, one with a brain injury and a quadriplegic.

Euthanasia campaigner Sean Davison is now accused of helping end the life of a doctor who became quadriplegic. Source: 1 NEWS

Davison did subsequently admit to assisting in one of the deaths, and his registration was approved in June 2018.

He was convicted of all their murders in South Africa in 2019, but failed to notify the Council.

