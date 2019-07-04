Kiwi employers need to do more to keep older people in workforce - research

New Zealand employers need to do more to keep older people in the workforce, Massey University researchers have found.

Seventy-nine per cent of Kiwis between 55 and 64 years old are employed.

Our ageing population and the need for skilled workers means it's more important than ever to keep older people in the workforce.

The Massey University research shows more needs to be done to keep older workers satisfied and interested.

Research co-author Professor Tim Bentley says older workers want to carry on working, but they need more flexibility.

"So it might be that they don't feel physically or psychologically they want to work such long hours. It might be because they need to be able to work from home more, he said.

Other options include mentoring programmes, and training managers to recognise bias.

Paul Jarvie of the Employment and Manufacturers Association is worried about a worker shortage.

"We think it's a slow-motion car crash because we actually know what's going on. We know the population is living longer, we know our birth rate has dropped below two, we know that businesses are screaming out for staff," he said.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo says stereotypes about older people in the workforce are wrong.

"Some of the stereotypes about older people, that they might not be able to cope with the new technology, those are all stereotypes. We can put those in the basket of bias," she said.

The researchers say appreciating the value of older workers will be reciprocated.

"Their skills, their ability to solve problems and so on, that simply can't be learnt in a short period by people who take their place," Professor Bentley said."

Chartered accountant Kim Fisher retired early, 17 years ago. But he still works up to four days a week for a major accounting firm.

"You've got to be busy. You've got to wake up every day with a purpose. Well, I believe so," he said.

While he turns 77 next week, Mr Fisher is still mixing it with the company's young graduates.

"They're unfailingly welcoming and polite and try to be interested in talking ... and sometimes I must bore them to tears," he said.

"You have to change as you come along. You have to develop, you have to pick up new ideas."