 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi edges higher as USD remains unloved amid possible concerns of US tax reform

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar has edged higher as the greenback remained out of favour in holiday trading, reinforcing demand for risk-sensitive assets such as commodities and currencies linked with raw materials.

US currency.

US currency.

Source: Associated Press

The kiwi traded at US70.82c as at 8am in Wellington from US70.75c yesterday. 

The trade-weighted index was at 74.02 from 74.07.

The US Dollar Index slipped 0.5 per cent as the greenback continued to underperform in the final stretch of 2017, stoking demand for risk-sensitive assets such as the euro and pushing up commodity prices including oil, gold and copper.

That underpinned support for commodity-linked currencies such as the kiwi dollar, which is trading near a two-month high during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

"The euro has been the big gainer and commodity prices have benefited from the weak US dollar," OMF senior foreign exchange dealer Stuart Ive said.

"We've seen gold, oil and copper all rise and that's dragged the kiwi along with it."

He said the local currency didn't break resistance levels overnight, rising as high as US70.98c, and that it will stay in a holding pattern heading into the year-end, when institutional investors typically reassess their portfolio weightings.

Concerns about the impact of US tax reform may also be weighing on the greenback, although Mr Ive said investors won't get a clear idea of its influence until 2018.

The local currency slipped to 59.24 euro cents from 59.39 euro cents on Thursday after Italy set the path for a general election, expected to be in early March.

The eurozone's third-biggest economy may face a hung parliament in the poll with growing support for the Five Star Movement, which wants a referendum on leaving the European Union.

The kiwi traded at 52.66 British pence from 52.72 pence on Thursday and decreased to 79.92 yen from 80.05 yen.

It was little changed at A90.85c from A90.89c and declined to 4.6261 Chinese yuan from 4.6289 yuan.

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


2
Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

New York community offered grief counselling after woman, partner and children found dead in Boxing Day

3

Auckland teen came into contact with hundreds after mumps misdiagnosed three times

4

New Year's Eve across New Zealand: How does your region look?

00:47
5
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 