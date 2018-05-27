 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi drinks her own urine to survive in desert with broken pelvis

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Claire Nelson had to resort to drastic measures to survive the US desert after she fell while hiking.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
A winter landscape from New Zealand National Park

Heavy snow warning issued for central North Island as chilly weather sets in

3
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.

Dame Susan Devoy asks other staff to 'do the right thing' and step aside


4

Man and heavily-pregnant woman involved in accident after collision with stag in Dunedin

00:20
5
Squire returned from a broken thumb in the Highlanders' 18-15 win over the Reds.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over Liam Squire's comeback – 'He's a naturally fit guy'

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior. His remarks come after CNN reported that multiple women have accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Morgan Freeman denies sexually assaulting women, claims comments were 'misplaced compliments'

Claims of bad behaviour were made by multiple women in a CNN report this week.

A winter landscape from New Zealand National Park

Heavy snow warning issued for central North Island as chilly weather sets in

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for State Highway 1 Desert Road from midnight tonight to 8am tomorrow morning.

06:25
Our reporter Whena Owen with this investigation into the state of homelessness in Hamilton City.

Hamilton 'absolutely not' over peak of homelessness - politicians under pressure for those needing emergency housing

Hamilton Nightshelter's Peter Humphries said they've had the busiest month, ever. Whena Owens investigates the state of homelessness in Hamilton City.

The Anglican Church commissioned the survey, which overwhelmingly showed people want action.

Derelict Christchurch buildings in council 'crosshairs'

Christchurch Council says 30 derelict buildings or sites are holding up the central city's regeneration.

Property generic.

New stats to give fuller picture on overseas property buyers

Changes to property transfer figures will give a fuller picture on overseas buyers, according to Stats NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 