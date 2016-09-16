 

Kiwi dollar up as fewer US rate hikes on cards

The New Zealand dollar has gained, following stocks on Wall Street and commodity prices higher as investors bet the Federal Reserve will stick to three rate hikes this year.

New Zealand currency fifty dollar note money

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi rose to US73.43 cents as at 8am today in Wellington from US73.08c Thursday. The trade-weighted index increased to 75.41 from 75.21.

Stocks on Wall Street gained, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently up 0.9 per cent, and the Thompson Reuters CRB index of 19 commonly traded raw materials rose 0.5 per cent as investors concluded minutes to last month's Federal Open Market Committee amounted to no change, meaning three hikes to the federal funds rate are on the cards for 2018.

Growing inflationary pressures and a robust US economy had some investors betting there would be a fourth rate hike this year, which would stoke demand for the US dollar, however St Louis Fed president James Bullard warned too many hikes could slow growth.

"US equities are higher, bond yields a bit lower, and the US dollar weaker as markets have retraced the moves seen after the FOMC minutes yesterday (which were initially interpreted as hawkish)," BNZ interest rate strategist Nick Smyth said.

Local data today includes fourth-quarter retail sales, which may attract some attention, although the US dollar remains the overriding influence on the kiwi.

This morning, the kiwi traded at 59.54 euro cents from 59.52c on Thursday after minutes to the last European Central Bank policy review showed an unchanged benign tone from the January press conference.

The local currency was little changed at 52.59 British pence from 52.54p. It slipped to 93.55 Australian cents from A93.72c and rose to 4.6607 Chinese yuan from 4.6388 yuan. It traded at 78.41 yen from 78.44 yen.

