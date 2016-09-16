Kiwi dollar up as commodities lift

The New Zealand dollar has risen to its highest level in more than two months as gains in prices of raw materials lifted commodity-linked currencies and the greenback weakened.

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture). Source: istock.com

The kiwi traded at US71.04 cents as at 8am today in Wellington, and earlier touched US71.30c, the highest since late October, from US71.03c late yesterday. The trade-weighted index was little changed from 73.88.

The CRB Index of 19 commonly traded commodities rose 0.4 per cent to the highest level in almost 12 months as crude oil traded near its highest levels in two-and-a-half years and gold gained.

The kiwi didn't move much after the results of the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction, which showed the GDT price index rose 2.2 per cent as the volume of product sold fell to 25,400 tonnes. Whole milk powder climbed 4.2 per cent.

"Commodities have been rallying across the board, and that's putting some pressure on the [US] dollar," Brad Bechtel, a currency strategist at Jefferies, told Bloomberg. "It's a tough road ahead for the dollar."

Helping underpin commodity prices and the kiwi and Australian dollars, figures yesterday showed gains in the Caixin survey of manufacturing, a major purchaser of Australia's iron ore and coal and New Zealand's milk powder.

Today, the kiwi fell to 52.25 British pence from 52.60p as the pound strengthened against the greenback on optimism German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ability to create a new coalition government will boost the odds of a favourable post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.