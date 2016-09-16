 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi dollar up ahead of Trump speech

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar has risen ahead of US President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address and Australian inflation data that's expected to validate expectations of a rate hike across the Tasman this year.

A mixture of New Zealand Bank notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Sentiment was helped by Standard & Poor's affirming New Zealand's 'AA' credit rating.

The kiwi increased to US73.30 cents as at 8.30am today in Wellington from US73.15c late Tuesday. The trade-weighted index advanced to 74.65 from 74.56.

Trump's speech to the Congress, titled "Building a safe, strong and proud America" is expected to set out his priorities for jobs, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security and he may also give his view on the relative strength of the greenback.

Meanwhile, Australia's trimmed mean consumers price index is expected to have gained 1.8 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter rate and enough to keep on track expectations of a quarter-point rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year.

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.
Source: Breakfast

"The USD appears to be in some sort of consolidation mode over recent days, after the steady fall we've seen since mid-December," said BNZ currency strategist Jason Wong.

"With a 25 basis point rate hike by the RBA fully priced this year, the market will be sensitive to any downside surprise, as we saw with last week's NZ CPI figure."

Global ratings agency Standard & Poor's has affirmed New Zealand's 'AA' sovereign credit rating, saying the new government's plans to lift spending will be a bigger contributor to growth in the future, but are funded through cancelled tax cuts and won't undermine the outlook.

This morning, the kiwi traded at 90.70 Australian cents from A90.54c on Tuesday. It declined to 4.6325 yuan from 4.6331 yuan and fell to 51.81 British pence from 52.07p. It was little changed at 59.12 euro cents and traded at 79.75 yen from 79.78 yen.

Related

Business

Currency

03:38
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

President Trump to outline his legislative agenda in State of the Nation address

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:54
1
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

00:26
2
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

3
Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Glee star Mark Salling found dead while awaiting sentencing over child pornography

4
Nikki Kaye.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

01:06
5
Grace Morgan was admitted to hospital with a wide range of symptoms, which doctors initially thought could be measles

Northland teen warns others to know signs of toxic shock syndrome after her frightening experience

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.

00:13
An Auckland dad has filmed his family’s memorable experience with an orca from their boat on the Hauraki Gulf.

Watch: 'The coolest thing ever!' – Orca close encounter mesmerises Auckland family

The playful orca surfaced right beside the family's boat in the Hauraki Gulf.


02:57
Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says the issue needs investigating.

'They felt prejudiced' - New Zealand kids report racism at school in new Children's Commission study

The Children's Commissioner asked more than 1000 New Zealand children about their education experience

01:06
Grace Morgan was admitted to hospital with a wide range of symptoms, which doctors initially thought could be measles

Northland teen warns others to know signs of toxic shock syndrome after her frightening experience

Grace Morgan, 16, was diagnosed with the potentially-fatal illness, associated with tampon use, in July.

An aerial view of Wanaka, on New Zealand's South Island.

Scorching temperatures over 30C expected in South Island today, magnifying fire risk in Otago

In the North Island it's also expected to reach 30C in Hastings and Gisborne.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 