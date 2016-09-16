 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Kiwi dollar tumbles to four-month low

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar fell to a four-month low against the pound after the Bank of England said it may hike interest rates in coming months.

A mixture of New Zealand Bank notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

It also declined against the greenback as the latest political poll put the Labour Party back on top.

The kiwi dollar dropped to 53.82 British pence as at 8am in Wellington and earlier touched 53.64 pence, the lowest since late May, from 54.87 pence late yesterday.

It fell to US72.11c from US72.54c.

The pound surged 1.4 per cent against the greenback after the BoE kept its bank rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent but said it may be appropriate to reduce some monetary stimulus in the "coming months".

The overnight interest swaps market is putting odds on a hike at the bank's November meeting.

In the US, CPI inflation was a stronger-than-expected 0.4 per cent in August, stoking talk of a third rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year.

The kiwi initially dipped after 1News Colmar-Brunton poll put Labour on 44 per cent to National's 40 per cent, while a poll of polls had them level pegging.

The pound "surged after a more hawkish than expected BoE announcement," said Jason Wong, a currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand.

"A BoE hike in November would support the theme that major central banks around the world are intent on returning policy back to more normal settings."

He said the prospect of a Fed rate hike in December "has been kept alive by US CPI data coming in slightly ahead of expectations, after a five-month streak of running below expectations.

"The data suggest some merit in the Fed's view that the recent fall in inflation might have been temporary."

Today, traders will be watching for Real Estate Institute house sales data for August for a read on whether the property market is cooling, while the BusinessNZ-BNZ manufacturing PMI report is also out for August.

The kiwi fell to A90.31c from A90.53c on Thursday when figures showed the Australian economy added 54,200 jobs in August, more than twice as many as forecast, while the unemployment rate held at 5.6 per cent.

The trade-weighted index was at 75.24 from 75.57.

The kiwi declined to 79.70 yen from 80.03 yen late yesterday and fell to 4.7246 yuan from 4.7413 yuan.

It dropped to 60.58 euro cents from 61 euro cents.

Related

Economy

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

Watch: 'He's given the biggest silver spoon in the country' – Chloe Swarbrick burns David Seymour over 'wasted vote' dig

The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.

01:37
Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

Watch: 'Truly progressive government within our reach' - Greens not taking anything for granted in 'very tight' election race

Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

02:08
That’s according to new data from the 1 NEWS online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis in favour of euthanasia for patients with terminal illness, Vote Compass results show

Despite Bill English not supporting euthanasia 65 per cent of National supporters are in favour of it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 