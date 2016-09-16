Kiwi dollar slips on US rate hike talk

The New Zealand dollar has slipped as Federal Reserve Philadelphia president Patrick Harker talked up the chances for an interest rate hike next month, stoking demand for the greenback.

The kiwi fell to US73.17 cents as at 8am today in Wellington, from US73.38c yesterday. The trade-weighted index declined to 79.64 from 80.

The US dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.3 per cent after Dr Harker told reporters he backed three rate hikes this year and said the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting could see an increase in the federal funds rate.

That shared a sentiment voiced by San Francisco Fed president John Williams last week, who also called for three hikes this year.

"The Fed's Harker signalled that the March meeting remains live for a possible rate increase, echoing the Fed's William's comments on Friday," BNZ currency strategist Jason Wong said in a note.

"That move was unwound last night, and some, before the combination of a USD turnaround and a pleasing GDT dairy auction (up 1.3 per cent) saw the NZD recover a little."

Today, the kiwi traded at 95.80 Australian cents from A95.93c yesterday.

The local currency fell to 58.42 British pence from 59.02p after Bank of England monetary policy committee member Kristin Forbes said she was growing uncomfortable with the bank's policy stance as inflation accelerated more than expected.