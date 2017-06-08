Kiwi dollar makes gains amid rate hike talk

The New Zealand dollar rose amid speculation the Reserve Bank may be more inclined to hike interest rates and bullish talk from other central banks, including the Bank of Canada.

Bundles of $50 New Zealand currency. Source: istock.com

The local currency rose to US73.15c as at 8am in Wellington and earlier touched US73.68c - a level it hasn't exceeded since early November - from US72.84c late yesterday.

The trade-weighted index rose to 78.22 from 77.91.

The market is digesting the second day of Senate testimony from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, which broadly reiterated the expectation for a moderate pace of rate increases.

It also added it would be "quite challenging" for the US to meet President Donald Trump's target of boosting annual economic growth to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, China reported June exports of US$17.2 billion ($23.5b), beating the market forecast of US$14.5b, while posting a trade surplus close to expectations at US$42.8b.

"While some from offshore have speculated that the RBNZ will join in the chorus of central banks changing their bias and indicating removal of policy accommodation, we don't believe that will happen anytime soon," Bank of New Zealand currency strategist Jason Wong said.

"If anything, inflation is tracking below the RBNZ's May projections, and next week's CPI data should confirm that."

Westpac Banking Corp economists expect inflation slowed to just 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, after a 1 per cent spike in the first quarter, slowing the annual rate to 1.8 per cent.

That would be lower than the Reserve Bank's latest forecasts of 0.3 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

"We expect the OCR to remain unchanged until 2019, in contrast to market expectations of a rate hike by mid-2018," Westpac's acting chief economist, Michael Gordon, said.

The kiwi fell to 64.23 euro cents from 63.69 cents late on Thursday and rose to 82.92 yen from 82.36 yen.

It gained to 4.9661 yuan from 4.9385 yuan and traded at 56.56 British pence from 56.47 pence.