 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Kiwi dollar hits 11-month low against greenback

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar has extended its decline, briefly reaching an 11-month low overnight, as commodity prices continued to weaken.

File image of $50 and $100 notes.

Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi traded at US68.73 cents as at 8am today in Wellington, and earlier dropped to US68.36c, the lowest since June last year, from US68.82c yesterday. The trade-weighted index declined to 74.80 from 74.95.

The CRB Index of 19 commonly traded commodities fell 1.9 per cent overnight to the lowest since early August, amid signs of weaker demand in China, while crude oil sank almost 5 per cent.

However, the decline in commodity currencies wasn't matched by a stronger US dollar, which fell about 0.5 per cent, based on the US dollar index, to the lowest level in more than a week.

"This week's theme has been weakness in commodity prices, driving down the commodity currencies, and that has continued overnight," said ANZ senior rates strategist David Croy.

He said it was "time for a bounce" in the kiwi, though, because the weakness in commodities has been in materials Australia exports such as iron ore, while New Zealand's commodity prices have held up.

Traders are now looking ahead to the Reserve Bank's survey of expectations today, which will show whether there has been a pickup in where inflation is thought to be heading.

In the US, labour market figures are expected to show the US economy added 190,000 jobs last month, a rebound from a surprisingly weak 98,000 added in March.

Across the Tasman, the Reserve Bank of Australia releases its full monetary policy statement.

On Friday morning, the kiwi traded at 92.66 Australian cents from A92.75c late Thursday. It fell to 4.7361 yuan from 4.7403 yuan and declined to 77.16 yen from 77.60 yen. It slipped to 62.54 euro cents, also an 11-month low, from 63.11c and dropped to 53.13 British pence from 53.39p.

Related

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

05:37
2
When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.

Is Ed Sheeran coming to New Zealand?

00:59
3
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

01:58
4
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


00:48
5
Matthew Bryce was found 20km off the coast of Scotland.

'Lord knows how they found him' - Surfer saved after spending more than a day in chilly waters off Scotland

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ