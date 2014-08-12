Kiwi dollar hits 11-month low against greenback

The New Zealand dollar has extended its decline, briefly reaching an 11-month low overnight, as commodity prices continued to weaken.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi traded at US68.73 cents as at 8am today in Wellington, and earlier dropped to US68.36c, the lowest since June last year, from US68.82c yesterday. The trade-weighted index declined to 74.80 from 74.95.

The CRB Index of 19 commonly traded commodities fell 1.9 per cent overnight to the lowest since early August, amid signs of weaker demand in China, while crude oil sank almost 5 per cent.

However, the decline in commodity currencies wasn't matched by a stronger US dollar, which fell about 0.5 per cent, based on the US dollar index, to the lowest level in more than a week.

"This week's theme has been weakness in commodity prices, driving down the commodity currencies, and that has continued overnight," said ANZ senior rates strategist David Croy.

He said it was "time for a bounce" in the kiwi, though, because the weakness in commodities has been in materials Australia exports such as iron ore, while New Zealand's commodity prices have held up.

Traders are now looking ahead to the Reserve Bank's survey of expectations today, which will show whether there has been a pickup in where inflation is thought to be heading.

In the US, labour market figures are expected to show the US economy added 190,000 jobs last month, a rebound from a surprisingly weak 98,000 added in March.

Across the Tasman, the Reserve Bank of Australia releases its full monetary policy statement.