 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi dollar heads for gain against greenback, but could run out of steam

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar is heading for a 0.9 per cent gain against the greenback this week but may run out of steam as investors pay more attention to a narrowing interest rate differential with the US.

Dollar generic

Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi rose to US73.38c as at 5pm in Wellington from 72.75c on Friday in New York last week, in a volatile week where it soared on jawboning from the US Treasury Secretary before slumping on softer-than-expected inflation.

The local currency has gained 3.5 per cent so far this year as heightened political uncertainty has left the greenback out of favour with a brief US federal government shutdown, introduction of trade tariffs and looming debt ceiling.

The greenback came under greater scrutiny this week when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker currency was good for trade, comments US President Donald Trump said were taken out of context when advocating a stronger greenback under his administration.

For all that, the US economy continues to report robust growth and corporate tax cuts have underpinned a strong earnings season, helping push stocks on Wall Street to record highs and removing barriers to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates this year.

At the same time, New Zealand's Reserve Bank is less likely to lift the official cash rate from its record low 1.75 per cent until 2019 after fourth-quarter inflation data this week was well below expectations.

"If you're going to have the Federal Reserve still hiking rates and the Reserve Bank on hold, US rates and New Zealand rates are going to get pretty close pretty quickly," said Tim Kelleher, head of institutional foreign exchange sales at ASB Bank.

"How is the kiwi dollar going to sustain itself if US rates are higher, there's got to be some risk premium to being long kiwi, surely?"

The local currency traded at A91.04c from 91.18c Thursday and fell to 4.6421 Chinese yuan from 4.6702 yuan. It decreased to 59.01 euro cents from 59.36c and traded at 51.71 British pence from 51.65 pence. It fell to 80.22 yen from 80.48 yen.

Related

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

02:34
2
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

00:18
3
A surveillance video has capture the moment the freshwater croc is removed from the trap and dragged behind a ute.

Man charged after hidden camera shows him removing protected crocodile from trap, dragging it behind ute

00:21
4
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


5
Police car

One dead, two critically injured in Far North collision

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 