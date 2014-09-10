Kiwi dollar heads for gain against greenback, but could run out of steam

The New Zealand dollar is heading for a 0.9 per cent gain against the greenback this week but may run out of steam as investors pay more attention to a narrowing interest rate differential with the US.

Dollar generic Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi rose to US73.38c as at 5pm in Wellington from 72.75c on Friday in New York last week, in a volatile week where it soared on jawboning from the US Treasury Secretary before slumping on softer-than-expected inflation.

The local currency has gained 3.5 per cent so far this year as heightened political uncertainty has left the greenback out of favour with a brief US federal government shutdown, introduction of trade tariffs and looming debt ceiling.

The greenback came under greater scrutiny this week when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker currency was good for trade, comments US President Donald Trump said were taken out of context when advocating a stronger greenback under his administration.

For all that, the US economy continues to report robust growth and corporate tax cuts have underpinned a strong earnings season, helping push stocks on Wall Street to record highs and removing barriers to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates this year.

At the same time, New Zealand's Reserve Bank is less likely to lift the official cash rate from its record low 1.75 per cent until 2019 after fourth-quarter inflation data this week was well below expectations.

"If you're going to have the Federal Reserve still hiking rates and the Reserve Bank on hold, US rates and New Zealand rates are going to get pretty close pretty quickly," said Tim Kelleher, head of institutional foreign exchange sales at ASB Bank.

"How is the kiwi dollar going to sustain itself if US rates are higher, there's got to be some risk premium to being long kiwi, surely?"