 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi dollar gains versus Australian counterpart

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar gained against its trans-Tasman counterpart as the prospect of a slowing Chinese economy weigh more heavily on the trade prospects for Australia.

New New Zealand 10 dollar and 5 dollar notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi rose to 96 Australian cents as at 5pm in Wellington from 95.85 cents today. The local currency gained to 4.8087 Chinese yuan from 4.7807 yuan today.

The Antipodean currencies declined heading into the Christmas holiday when Chinese president Xi Jinping said he wasn't wedded to China's 6.5 per cent economic growth target due to concerns about rising debt and an uncertain global outlook, though state media agency Xinhua today reported the world's second-biggest economy will meet its growth target of 6.5-to-7 per cent this year and will target a rate of 6.5 per cent in 2017.

"Late Friday night was the information that China's not going to reach it's growth target, which saw the Aussie and the kiwi come off," said Tim Kelleher, head of institutional FX sales NZ at ASB Institutional.

"We've seen a bit of recovery in the kiwi today and the kiwi/Aussie cross trend higher again because our wagon isn't as tied to China as Aussie's is."

Kelleher said the kiwi could push up to 97/98 Australian cents.

The local currency rose to 69.14 US cents from 68.85 cents as at 8am and 68.79 cents yesterday, recovering from last week's decline heading into the Christmas holiday, though Kelleher expects it will be capped at 69.50 cents.

The kiwi rose to 2.6532 Israeli shekels from 2.6469 shekels yesterday as a diplomatic spat breaks out between New Zealand and Israel over a United Nations Security Council resolution criticising the Middle Eastern nation's settlement policy as undermining a two-state solution with Palestine.

The local currency edged up 66.04 euro cents from 65.91 cents yesterday, and increased to 56.26 British pence from 56.07 pence. The kiwi rose to 81.31 yen from 80.76 yen. The trade-weighted index increased to 77.26 from 77.09 last week.

New Zealand's two-year swap rate rose one basis point to 2.5 per cent from the Friday close, while 10-year swaps increased two basis points to 3.58 per cent.

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

4
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

00:44
5
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ