 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi dollar falls in subdued trading as US, China observe public holidays

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar has fallen in subdued trading with public holidays in the US and China as traders await this week's dairy auction and minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last policy meeting.

New New Zealand 10 dollar and 5 dollar notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The kiwi traded at US73.71 cents as at 8am on Tuesday in Wellington from US73.98c late Monday The trade-weighted index dropped to 75.40 from 75.60.

Price expectations for Tuesday night's GlobalDairyTrade auction range from little changed to a modest increase.

Prices have strengthened in the three auctions so far this year, stoking confidence that Fonterra will meet its forecast milk payout of $6.40 per kilogram of milk solids.

But with rain returning to many parched farming areas, milk volumes are picking up and supply issues are abating.

"The GDT dairy auction overnight has more potential to cause movement if it was substantially different from indicators and our expectation of a flat to small rise," said BNZ senior economist Doug Steel.

On Tuesday morning, the kiwi fell to 59.38 euro cents from 59.55c after data showed the euro area's current account surplus widened to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product in 2017 from 3.4 per cent a year earlier.

It traded at 93.14 Australian cents from 93.27 cents ahead of RBA minutes, which are likely to underline recent statements that interest rates are on hold for now.

The kiwi traded at 52.62 British pence from 52.67 pence and rose to 4.6760 yuan from 4.6925 yuan. It fell to 78.55 yen from 78.65 yen.

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:23
1
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

Transport networks cope with heavy morning rain as preparations for Cyclone Gita continue

00:58
2
Ex-tropical cyclone Gita set to arrive in NZ today bringing heavy rain and severe gales

LIVE: Brunt of Cyclone Gita approaching, Civil Defence predicts power outages, road closures, Air NZ anticipates major flight disruptions


02:13
3
Gusts of over 140km/h and heavy rain are expected to fall late tomorrow.

Heavy rain, 150 kmh gales, seven-metre waves tipped as Cyclone Gita barrels towards central NZ

4

ANZ and Westpac Banks to get rid of other-bank ATM fee


00:15
5
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

04:11
Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.

Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

Bryce Edwards says the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".

01:23
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

Transport networks cope with heavy morning rain as preparations for Cyclone Gita continue

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.

01:53
After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 