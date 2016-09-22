Kiwi dollar falls in subdued trading as US, China observe public holidays

The New Zealand dollar has fallen in subdued trading with public holidays in the US and China as traders await this week's dairy auction and minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last policy meeting.

The kiwi traded at US73.71 cents as at 8am on Tuesday in Wellington from US73.98c late Monday The trade-weighted index dropped to 75.40 from 75.60.

Price expectations for Tuesday night's GlobalDairyTrade auction range from little changed to a modest increase.

Prices have strengthened in the three auctions so far this year, stoking confidence that Fonterra will meet its forecast milk payout of $6.40 per kilogram of milk solids.

But with rain returning to many parched farming areas, milk volumes are picking up and supply issues are abating.

"The GDT dairy auction overnight has more potential to cause movement if it was substantially different from indicators and our expectation of a flat to small rise," said BNZ senior economist Doug Steel.

On Tuesday morning, the kiwi fell to 59.38 euro cents from 59.55c after data showed the euro area's current account surplus widened to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product in 2017 from 3.4 per cent a year earlier.

It traded at 93.14 Australian cents from 93.27 cents ahead of RBA minutes, which are likely to underline recent statements that interest rates are on hold for now.