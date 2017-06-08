 

Kiwi dollar falls on eve of election

The New Zealand dollar fell heading into tomorrow's general election on the back of ongoing sabre-rattling between the US and North Korea.

The kiwi traded at US72.83c as at 5pm versus US73.11c as at 8am in Wellington from 73.21c late yesterday. Still, it's virtually unchanged on the week.

Markets were nervous after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said late Thursday in New York that the country may consider a nuclear test of "unprecedented scale" in the Pacific Ocean, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

"Whether their missiles have the capability of going that far is anyone's guess but the markets have taken it seriously, we have seen risk off," said Mark Johnson, senior dealer at OMF.

The kiwi was trading at 81.41 Japanese yen versus 82.31 yen Thursday as investors turned to the yen, widely viewed as a safe haven.

Mr Johnson also noted that investors will have taken positions ahead of Saturday's election and may "just sit back and see how things unfold" .

The latest opinion polls show a very tight race, although the incumbent National Party is slightly ahead.

Mr Johnson said if National was able to form a government there may be a relief rally in kiwi: "I get a sense that there's probably some reasonable interest to sell into that rally."

The New Zealand dollar was at 53.61 British pence from 54.29 pence and at 60.89 euro cents from 61.61c amid expectations German Chancellor Angela Merkel's alliance will win this weekend's elections, giving her a fourth term in office.

The kiwi rose to A91.90c from 91.54c amid falling iron-ore prices.

It traded at 4.7991 yuan from 4.8238 yuan.

