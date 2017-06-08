Kiwi dollar falls against Aussie on trade surplus

The New Zealand dollar slipped against the Australian dollar today after figures showed a bigger-than-expected trade surplus across the Tasman.

The kiwi was little changed against the US dollar.

The kiwi dollar traded at A93.08c as at 5pm in Wellington from A93.16c as at 8am and 93.36c late Wednesday.

It was at US72.91c from 72.88c late Wednesday.

The kiwi eased slightly after figures showed Australia posted a seasonally-adjusted trade surplus of A$1.055 billion in January, outstripping economists' forecasts for a surplus of A$160 million and a turnaround from the December deficit of A$1.15 billion.

Economists said the trade data bodes well for Australia's economic growth.

Meanwhile, currency markets were largely steady as concerns abated around a plan to impose US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The Washington Post quoted a White House official saying that US President Donald Trump may offer Canada and Mexico a temporary exemption from planned tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which could be extended based on progress in Nafta talks.

"The kiwi has been remarkably stable. It seems to be taking most things in its stride," said Ross Weston, a senior trader at Kiwibank.

He said the next big domestic event for the kiwi will be next week's fourth-quarter gross domestic product data.

Figures out today showing a lift in the volume and value of manufacturing sales in the fourth quarter helped solidify economists' views for a solid reading with ANZ Bank expecting the data to show the economy grew 0.7 per cent on quarter and ASB Bank tipping growth of 0.8 per cent.