Kiwi dollar drops vs US currency on Trump's trade barriers

The New Zealand dollar tumbled against the greenback in a sell-off of commodity-linked currencies after US President Donald Trump's administration imposed duties on Canadian softwood.

New Zealand currency fifty, dollar note (file picture). Source: istock.com

The kiwi fell to US69.48c as at 8am in Wellington from US70.33c late yesterday. It dropped to 63.49 euro cents from 64.30 euro cents.

The greenback rose to a 12-month high against the Canadian dollar after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced duties averaging 20 per cent on Canadian softwood, a move that follows Mr Trump's criticism of Canada's tariffs on imports of US milk products.

The Australian dollar, the South African rand and the kiwi all fell.

New Zealand's dollar sank further following the weekend poll in France that delivered a two-horse race between centrist politician Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen, with greater odds on Macron.

"Despite improved risk sentiment after the French election's first round outcome and an absence of any local economic data releases investors seem to be reacting to Trump's protectionist policies," traders at HiFX said in a note.

Gold fell about 1 per cent overnight and Brent crude oil futures fell to a month-low before rebounding.

In New Zealand, traders will be watching for March migration data for signs the net inflow is slowing from record levels.

Across the Tasman, first-quarter consumer inflation figures are due for release.

The kiwi fell to 54.15 British pence from 54.64 pence and declined to 76.93 yen from 77.16 yen.