Kiwi dollar below US73c, shrugs off govt shutdown

The New Zealand dollar held below US73c at the local open today as investors largely shrugged off Washington legislators' inability to reach a deal and avoid a shutdown of Federal government services.

A mixture of New Zealand Bank notes and coins.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

The kiwi traded at US72.81c as at 8am in Wellington from 72.75c on Friday in New York, down from 73.08c last week.

US legislators in the Senate failed to reach an agreement over immigration policy over the weekend, missing a deadline to extend funding for the Federal government.

However, investors largely ignored the political stalemate as stocks on Wall Street closed at new records on optimism over company earnings.

US politics will continue to attract attention throughout, with the shutdown creating uncertainty as to whether US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

"The US political impasse looks set to dominate market attention early this week, and is hardly a reason to buy USD," ANZ Bank New Zeland chief economist Sharon Zollner said in a note.

"It is likely to result in plenty of noise but no dramatic shifts in trends, in our view. Nevertheless, the NZD looked a little toppy above 73c."

Local markets are expected to be quiet with some participants away for the Wellington Anniversary holiday and no data scheduled for release. Fourth quarter inflation data on Thursday is the key domestic event this week.

The kiwi edged up to A91.08c from 90.97c on Friday in New York and increased to 4.6591 Chinese yuan from 4.6553 yuan. It traded at 80.54 yen from 80.58 yen last week and was almost unchanged at 52.42 British pence from 52.45 pence. The kiwi traded at 59.33 euro cents from 59.29c last week.

