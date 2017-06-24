 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Kiwi documentary sees hundreds flock to national poultry show in Christchurch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of people flocked to the national poultry show in Christchurch yesterday, but this year it's not just the feathery friends drawing in the crowds, but also some unlikely movie stars.

The club hosting the event has gained extra notoriety after starring in the Kiwi documentary film Pecking Order.
Source: 1 NEWS

The club hosting the event is the Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Pigeon Club, which gained notoriety recently with the release of the documentary film Pecking Order.

The Kiwi documentary focused on the club, turning many of its members into overnight stars.

Club President Mark Lilley told 1 NEWS "the documentary has just opened it up to the public, shown to the public what we actually do, and what chickens are really like."

One show goer said "it was good to have seen the film, then to have seen this in reality."

Pecking Order has already made more than $400,000 at the Kiwi box office. Judging by the turnout today those figures are set to go even higher.

Related

Animals

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand v Oracle, race 6

00:20
2
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


4
Fire generic

Large fire in abandoned Nelson hospital

00:25
5
The rookie winger says his mum will be the decider on where the jersey will end up.

Proud Rieko Ioane reveals what will happen to his All Blacks jersey after heroic performance against Lions


03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.


02:03
The club hosting the event has gained extra notoriety after starring in the Kiwi documentary film Pecking Order.

Kiwi documentary sees hundreds flock to national poultry show in Christchurch

The club hosting the event has gained extra notoriety after starring in the film Pecking Order.

00:30
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand v Oracle, race 6

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup finals series from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ