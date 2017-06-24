Kiwi documentary sees hundreds flock to national poultry show in Christchurch

Hundreds of people flocked to the national poultry show in Christchurch yesterday, but this year it's not just the feathery friends drawing in the crowds, but also some unlikely movie stars.

The club hosting the event is the Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Pigeon Club, which gained notoriety recently with the release of the documentary film Pecking Order.

The Kiwi documentary focused on the club, turning many of its members into overnight stars.

Club President Mark Lilley told 1 NEWS "the documentary has just opened it up to the public, shown to the public what we actually do, and what chickens are really like."

One show goer said "it was good to have seen the film, then to have seen this in reality."