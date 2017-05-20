Kiwi documentary picked to screen at prestigious Cannes Film Festival

After taking home a slew of awards at various international film festivals, Kiwi filmmaker William Watson's documentary Haka and Guitars will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival today.

The documentary centres around the ground-breaking approach to peacekeeping taken by the New Zealand Defence Force in Bouganville, Papua New Guinea, 18 years-ago.

Bouganville was the scene of a bloody 10-year civil war, that ran from 1988 to 1998.

According to New Zealand On Air, Mr Watson's documentary focuses on the fact that during the NZDF's mission in Bouganville, the largely Maori group opted to leave their weapons behind, instead taking the haka and guitar as weapons of peace.