Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

An Auckland University doctor says New Zealand should follow the UK's lead and introduce a ban on selling energy drinks to children.

UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt has proposed a ban on the sale of the sugary, caffeinated drinks to children as part of a range of measures to combat childhood obesity.

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there as another measure to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.

Dr Gerhard Sundborn of Auckland University, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, called the UK proposals "bold" and said New Zealand would do well to follow suit.

"The worst thing about these drinks is the huge amount of sugar," Dr Sundborn said.

The drinks often contain the equivalent of 14 teaspoons of sugar per can - many times more than the recommended serving per day.

"A sugary drinks tax is necessary - they've used it in the UK," Dr Sundborn said.

"Maybe we could just initially start off in schools."

Dr Sundborn said the acidity of the drinks erodes the enamel on teeth, leading to mass tooth extractions for some Kiwi kids, and they also contain a lot of caffeine.

One in three children in the UK are obese or overweight by the time they leave primary school.