Kiwi died from heart disease, meth and fight in Sydney immigration detention centre

The death of a New Zealand man in Sydney's Villawood immigration detention centre was due to chronic heart disease, ice (meth) use and a fight, a coroner has found.

Deputy State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan has delivered her findings into the death of Robert Peihopa, 42, at the Sydney facility in early April 2016.

Mr Peihopa had lived in Australia since he was about 15 but was detained in Villawood in 2015 after a string of offences and a jail term for reckless driving resulted in his visa being cancelled.

It was not in dispute that the father-of-four died of fatal cardiac arrhythmia but the key issue for the five-day inquest was the manner of his death.

"The circumstances that contributed to this were his underlying chronic coronary artery disease and the triggers of ingestion of methamphetamine in the hours before his death and the physical and emotional distress arising from his involvement in a fight immediately prior," Ms O'Sullivan said today.

The inquest heard in September that Mr Peihopa was agitated on the day he died because he suspected another detainee had stolen money from him.

A physical fight occurred in one of the rooms and he collapsed outside. Paramedics performed CPR but he was declared dead at 10.17pm.

An autopsy revealed he had a focally severe narrowing of his right coronary artery of up to 90 per cent, but there was no evidence Mr Peihopa or his family knew he had heart disease, the coroner said.

Methamphetamine was also found in his blood.

"I am satisfied that at the time of Mr Peihopa's death there was a widespread presence of ice and other illegal drugs at VIDC," the coroner said.