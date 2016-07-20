 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi died from heart disease, meth and fight in Sydney immigration detention centre

share

Source:

NZN

The death of a New Zealand man in Sydney's Villawood immigration detention centre was due to chronic heart disease, ice (meth) use and a fight, a coroner has found.

She says detainees are living in unsanitary, unsafe and overcrowded conditions at Villawood.

Source: 1 NEWS

Deputy State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan has delivered her findings into the death of Robert Peihopa, 42, at the Sydney facility in early April 2016.

Mr Peihopa had lived in Australia since he was about 15 but was detained in Villawood in 2015 after a string of offences and a jail term for reckless driving resulted in his visa being cancelled.

It was not in dispute that the father-of-four died of fatal cardiac arrhythmia but the key issue for the five-day inquest was the manner of his death.

"The circumstances that contributed to this were his underlying chronic coronary artery disease and the triggers of ingestion of methamphetamine in the hours before his death and the physical and emotional distress arising from his involvement in a fight immediately prior," Ms O'Sullivan said today.

The inquest heard in September that Mr Peihopa was agitated on the day he died because he suspected another detainee had stolen money from him.

A physical fight occurred in one of the rooms and he collapsed outside. Paramedics performed CPR but he was declared dead at 10.17pm.

An autopsy revealed he had a focally severe narrowing of his right coronary artery of up to 90 per cent, but there was no evidence Mr Peihopa or his family knew he had heart disease, the coroner said.

Methamphetamine was also found in his blood.

"I am satisfied that at the time of Mr Peihopa's death there was a widespread presence of ice and other illegal drugs at VIDC," the coroner said.

She made nine recommendations including the development of a rehabilitation program at Villawood for ice users and enhanced search and seizure powers regarding illegal drugs.

Related

Australia

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:49
1
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:42
2
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Jubilant welcome for Mate Ma'a Tonga on arrival in Nuku'alofa as cops struggle to clear way for players' bus

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

00:35
4
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:51
5
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

00:23
Timi Te Maipi was protesting Gallagher Group CEO's comments that the Treaty of Waitangi is a farce.

Watch: KKK robe-wearing Waikato-Tainui kaumatua stands in protest over 'racist' remarks outside Gallagher Group's Hamilton office

The incident came after Sir William Gallagher said the Treaty of Waitangi was a farce in a business speech.


00:35
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

National's Paula Bennett was trying to tease out more about the unreleased document.

01:09
The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with New Zealand.

Watch: 'Our heartiest congratulations' - Jacinda Ardern wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'many years of happiness'

The PM says their union is even more special by virtue of Prince Harry's unique affinity with NZ.

00:47
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.

Watch: Tongan stars Jason Taumalolo, Konrad Hurrell dance on Auckland hotel balcony as fans sing beautiful song below

Social media video captures stars showing love to their adoring fans last night, with Taumalolo even throwing his boots to crowd.

01:12
She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."

Video: Defiant Green MP Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for UN in Rwanda after 'genocide denier' allegations

She was responding to a series of Tweets made by former Labour staffer Phil Quin.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 