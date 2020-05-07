Kiwi dentists 'scraping through' in Covid-19 pandemic, want funding like GPs

New Zealand dentists are hoping for a green light to return to business as usual at Level 2 with the Dental Association saying most haven't worked at all since late March, putting financial pressures on them.

Dr Katie Ayers, President of the New Zealand Dental Association, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning dentists only being allowed to perform emergency procedures during the lockdown has been a struggle for many.

"There are job losses," Dr Ayers said.

"The dental industry collectively employs around 10,000 staff and a significant number of dentists already are saying they're starting to more so reduce staff hours but also lay staff off."

Dr Ayers added said there's no guarantee staff who have been let go will be able to return when restrictions loosen due to a lack of funding for the industry.

She added business won't be as fruitful either with Kiwis most likely being unable to afford dental work due to the financial burdens currently created by Covid-19.

With all this in mind, Dr Ayers is hoping the Government will provide the sector with some funding to get businesses up and running again.

"Dentists are looking at trying to reduce costs within the practice but to be honest if the cost of infection control is increasing and the cost of compliance is increasing, it makes it really hard to reduce the costs.

"What we really need is some funding like what the GPs have."

On top of those costs, Dr Ayers said there's also the bills for dental equipment to think about.

"It's ridiculously expensive, particularly in New Zealand because the market is so small.

"Every dental product we buy is just so expensive, even more so than if you were practicing overseas."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will confirm later today more details on what life at Level 2 will look like for dentists and New Zealand as a whole with many hoping a shift out of Level 3 could come as early as next week.