Kiwi dance superstar Parris Goebel lashes out at Woman's Day over 'insensitive' article

Star Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel has lashed out at Woman's Day after she says they used her struggle with depression to sell copies of their magazine.

Images from the front cover and article on Parris Goebel in Woman's Day's March 19 issue.

Posting on Instagram, the 26-year-old says she had undertaken a photoshoot and interview with magazine "to celebrate the release of my book but you have done the complete opposite".

"I have never felt so EXPLOITED in my career," she wrote.

"I am so disgusted and disappointed."

The Woman's Day cover promotion reads "FROM SUICIDAL TO SUPERSTAR" and the article is headlined "Dancing with demons - PARRIS' DARKEST DAYS".

The story is angled on Ms Goebel's "dark secret" - that she, like many other New Zealanders, has suffered from depression.

Goebel and her sisters have an inspirational message for teenage Maori and Pacific women.
"Behind her startling success and her tough-girl boldness, there's a dark secret she is finally ready to open up about," the article reads.

"Parris' admission will come as a shock to her fans around the world ... her Instagram and YouTube channels are filled with power posing shots and fearless dance moves."

Ms Goebel wrote that she had "no say or approval in what was being printed in this magazine."

"How insensitive and what a sad way to portray a painful part of my life to try and sell your magazine!" she wrote.

"I have no problem sharing my past in hopes it will help others, but you have blasted this on your front cover to make sales.

"You shouldn’t be called Womans day as you clearly don’t care about us and how sensitive us woman are.

"I hope none of my followers or fellow high profile NZ friends support, feature or buy this magazine ... spitting on this mag as we speak."

After nailing the choreography for Justin Bieber and Rihanna, Goebel has worked with more music superstars.

Woman's Day editor Sido Kitchen said she was sorry if Ms Goebel had been offended with the article and its tone, as that was not her intention.

"Parris is incredibly inspirational and I thought her courage in speaking out would potentially be very helpful – particularly in New Zealand, where youth suicide rates are the worst in the developed world - and I was proud to carry a story that would increase much-needed conversation around this area of mental health," Ms Kitchin said.

Ms Kitchen said Ms Goebel had spoken openly and at length about her depression and suicidal thoughts, and it was also openly discussed in her book, Young Queen, which is due out on Thursday.

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz –  Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity 

