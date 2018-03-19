TODAY |

Kiwi dance queen Parris Goebel made Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Source: 

Award-winning choreographer Parris Goebel has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to dance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Goebel is behind the moves for Justin Bieber's "Sorry" video which has reached 2.9 billion views online. Source: Seven Sharp

A distinguished dancer, Goebel led her Royal Family dance crew to victory at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships three times.

She has also worked with famous international artists including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

See the full list of honours here.

Goebel said the award was an unexpected honour because dance was often passed over for other sporting codes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

World renowned Hip Hop dancer Parris Goebel is set to add acting to her resume. Source: 1 NEWS

"We'd hear of different people getting it as I was growing up but I never imagined myself getting this honour to be honest," she said.

"I guess just being in the dance industry ... sometimes there's a lot of stigma around that."

She said dance was her gift and purpose, and so felt she had a duty to work hard and open doors for others.

With several world championships under her belt, it was safe to say she had been successful.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It will all happen in Dubai in 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think it's definitely a bit more normalised to dream and to have goals to become a professional dancer."

Goebel recalled being younger when people would often laugh at her when she spoke of her dreams to make it worldwide.

She said no one believed a young girl from Auckland could become an internationally renowned dancer, which only drove her to want it more.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Goebel and her sisters have an inspirational message for teenage Maori and Pacific women. Source: 1 NEWS

"I would say from the success of the Royal Family, and you know, the things that I've been able to do in my career show other young dancers 'hey you can do it'."

"It doesn't matter if you're from little old New Zealand, if you work hard enough anything is possible," she said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Neighbours say family had normal day before two people found dead, child critically injured at Auckland property
2
Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours
3
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
4
Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious
5
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Triple dose MDMA found as festival season begins

Neighbours say family had normal day before two people found dead, child critically injured at Auckland property
01:50

'They should be cleverer' - Otago Polytechnic under fire for using strip club imagery to get women into trades

Five of New Zealand's 10 hottest days came in the last decade, NIWA says