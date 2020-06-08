TODAY |

Kiwi consumers took to the regions to spend up big over Queen's Birthday weekend

Source: 

Retail spending spiked over Queen's Birthday weekend, as people crowded into the regions.

Source: istock.com

New figures from payments provider Paymark show spending outside major centres was up 45 percent on the previous weekend.

"Some retailers will be very pleased by the month they've had... others not so much," said Paymark sokesperson Paul Brislen.

Overall spending was still down about 1 percent year-on-year, driven by low sales from accommodation, cafes and bars, doctors, and, especially, tourism operators.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 1000 jobs are likely to go, the company conceded today before the Government’s Alert Level 1 announcement. Source: 1 NEWS

"They're still very much off the boil, if they've got any transactions going on at all."

He said he expected to see much more retail spending, especially in the regions, under alert level 1 due to the relaxed movement restrictions.

READ MORE

"Hopefully we will start to see a bit more of an uplift in the winter months in those traditional areas like Queenstown, Central Plains in the North Island associated with the ski season for example."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Casket of Waikato Mongrel Mob member killed on Friday night brought to his gang pad
2
Savagely beaten Flaxmere boy, 4, discharged from hospital after 'defying projections'
3
Singapore Airlines has first passenger flight to return to New Zealand after lockdown
4
Temperatures as low as -15C could hit South Island this weekend
5
Ardern 'angry' as The Warehouse Group considers cutting more than 1000 jobs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man accused of killing woman in Southland motel last month named as husband

Police name Hamilton man who died at scene after reports of assault last week
00:32

'It will still be incredibly raw' - PM waiting for opportunity to commemorate Whaakari disaster

07:14

'We have only just dodged a bullet' - Dr John Cameron shares advice for life at Level 1