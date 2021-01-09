Kiwi conservationist Pete Bethune expected to walk out of Costa Rica hospital after bite from deadly snake

Kiwi conservationist Pete Bethune could be walking out of hospital tomorrow, almost two weeks after being bitten by one of the most venomous snakes in Costa Rica.

The 55-year-old was deep in the jungle when he stepped over a deadly fer-de-lance snake, which struck him in the calf.

It took him three hours to crawl to a beach, where the Coastguard took him to hospital.

There was so much venom in his body, doctors had feared the worst, but today Bethune says he's free to go pending one last test result.

"I'm happy to report that unless something untoward turns up in these tests today, I'm going home tomorrow," he says.

"And I'm pretty happy about that too."