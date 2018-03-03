Kiwi company unveils 110kg security robot called ‘Harriet’

A New Zealand security company has unveiled the country's first security robot called "Harriet".

Advance Security believes she will change the industry as the first employee who never needs a holiday, doesn't need sick days and can work 20 hours a day.

Harriet is capable of seeing obstacles, recognising license plates, uniforms and faces.

Mike Marr of the Security Association says it won't mean people lose their jobs but rather, offer up new opportunities.

"What it does do is open up new opportunities and makes our industry more attractive for people with wider variance in the skills and opportunities that sit there," he said.