 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi company unveils 110kg security robot called 'Harriet'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

She's touted as being faster, safer and more cost effective than hiring a human security guard.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

00:15
2
The Crusaders' first-five was a class above his opposition in Christchurch.

Rampant Crusaders resist Stormers comeback to claim high scoring thriller in Christchurch

3
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

00:24
4
Police discovered the children aged 11, 13 and 14, living among piles of rubbish and their own faeces.

California couple charged with child cruelty for keeping their children in plywood box home

5

'It's disgusting and is rape culture' – Wellington night club prowlers called out on Facebook post

00:15
The Crusaders' first-five was a class above his opposition in Christchurch.

Rampant Crusaders resist Stormers comeback to claim high scoring thriller in Christchurch

The reigning Super Rugby champions claimed a brilliant 45-28 win over the Stormers at AMI Stadium.

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 