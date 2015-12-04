Kiwi company recalls frozen berries from supermarkets due to possible 'foreign metal contamination'

Popular berry brand Orchard Gold has recalled a batch of its frozen berries as packets may contain metal.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwi company Ffowcs Williams posted a voluntary recall notice to its website due to a possible "foreign material contamination".

The company sells several types of frozen fruits at leading supermarkets around the country, but says its Divine Duo Mixed Berries are all that are being called back.

"This recall is isolated to this specific batch of this particular product. No other products have been affected. Customers are asked to check the batch number on the back of the packet," the company said in a statement.

Ffowcs Williams advises that all berries from batch 1711131, with a best before date of November 30 2019, should not be consumed.