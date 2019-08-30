TODAY |

Kiwi company funded $75,000 by Government to try turning pest seaweed into high-value export

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Asia

A Coromandel business wants to make the most of a pest seaweed by turning it into a sought-after food export.

With buy-in from the Government, Wakame Fresh wants to bring the invasive Undaria, or wakame, to the Japanese market.

As the first recipient of funding from the $40 million Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, the $75,000 investment will be used to test the plan's commercial viability.

Co-owner Lucas Evans said there was a potential for the business' return to be in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars but "this is a humble start".

"[There is] speculation it could represent half of the aquaculture," Mr Evans said.

Co-owner Lance Townsend said the benefits of the venture "can be shared with New Zealand". 

"It's a big future for everybody."

Biosecurity New Zealand said the seaweed is unwanted as Undaria can clog mussel farms and choke out native species.

Seaweed researcher Richard Furneaux said it was about making use of something New Zealand could not get rid of.

Despite its destructive nature, there is a demand for the seaweed from one Japanese company with Japan facing a shortage of the delicacy after the 2011 tsunami wiped out many Japanese seaweed farms.

Shoichiro Kataoka, a Japanese importer, said the export potential of the product could be "endless" as the seaweed becomes more popular around the world.

He said he wanted higher quality seaweed products from New Zealand than other imports from China and Korea.

The seaweed was first introduced to New Zealand in the 1980s. It is now found along nearly the entire country's eastern and southern coastlines.

Undaria has been harvested elsewhere in New Zealand for products like fertiliser but Wakame Fresh is the first company to want to export it as a food product on such a scale to Asia.

Seaweed is popular in Japanese cuisine and is used in dishes such as sushi, miso soup, ramen and seaweed salad.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s got Government funding to test the commercial viability of selling the seaweed to Japan. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's struggle from now on will be to keep her head above the water
2
'Buckle your seat belts' – Dan Corbett warns of cold blast from rare Antarctica stratospheric warming
3
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
4
More than 7000 workers at The Warehouse win living wage
5
Sea lion 'having fun as young guys tend to', creating headaches for Timaru locals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tiny house owners lobby to secure renters' rights
02:10

Breakthrough technology destined for New Zealand promising to help reverse plastic waste crisis
00:56

'Buckle your seat belts' – Dan Corbett warns of cold blast from rare Antarctica stratospheric warming
01:49

Sea lion 'having fun as young guys tend to', creating headaches for Timaru locals