Kiwi company fined after selling imported baby rattles deemed to be a choking hazard

A company that sold 271 baby rattles, which did not comply with New Zealand safety standards, has been fined $20,000.

A baby holds a parent's hand. Source: iStock

AHL Co Limited was sentenced in the Auckland District Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act.

The company imports toys and other products from Asia and distributes them to retailers across New Zealand.

It sold the bulk of the baby rattles between August and December 2011 before selling 12 more in November 2016, the Commerce Commission says.

However, when the baby rattle was tested, slivers of plastic broke off from it, commissioner Anna Rawlings says.

"Those slivers fitted inside what is known as the small parts cylinder, and they therefore created a choking hazard for children up to three years of age," she said.

"That means the toy did not comply with the mandatory safety standard for children's toys."

AHL immediately ceased selling the rattle when it found out about the commission's investigation.

It also destroyed all of the 89 products it had in stock, apart from two held by the commission for testing, and issued a recall notices to retailers.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said during sentencing that AHL was not aware of the safety standards and did no testing.

It "failed to make enquiries that would have been straightforward to undertake", he said.

He declined to give it a discount for its efforts to become compliant with the law, saying "those are steps that should have been taken prior to the distribution of the rattles".

The unsafe rattles were discovered during an unannounced visit to Manawatu-Wanganui retailers by inspectors in late 2016.

Mandatory safety standards apply to all products marketed for children aged up to 36 months.