 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi company fined after selling imported baby rattles deemed to be a choking hazard

share

Source:

NZN

A company that sold 271 baby rattles, which did not comply with New Zealand safety standards, has been fined $20,000.

A baby holds a parent's hand.

A baby holds a parent's hand.

Source: iStock

AHL Co Limited was sentenced in the Auckland District Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act.

The company imports toys and other products from Asia and distributes them to retailers across New Zealand.

It sold the bulk of the baby rattles between August and December 2011 before selling 12 more in November 2016, the Commerce Commission says.

However, when the baby rattle was tested, slivers of plastic broke off from it, commissioner Anna Rawlings says.

"Those slivers fitted inside what is known as the small parts cylinder, and they therefore created a choking hazard for children up to three years of age," she said.

"That means the toy did not comply with the mandatory safety standard for children's toys."

AHL immediately ceased selling the rattle when it found out about the commission's investigation.

It also destroyed all of the 89 products it had in stock, apart from two held by the commission for testing, and issued a recall notices to retailers.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said during sentencing that AHL was not aware of the safety standards and did no testing.

It "failed to make enquiries that would have been straightforward to undertake", he said.

He declined to give it a discount for its efforts to become compliant with the law, saying "those are steps that should have been taken prior to the distribution of the rattles".

The unsafe rattles were discovered during an unannounced visit to Manawatu-Wanganui retailers by inspectors in late 2016.

Mandatory safety standards apply to all products marketed for children aged up to 36 months.

Earlier this month, another toy supplier, Mega Import and Export Ltd, was fined $65,000 for selling a baby buggy set and rattle that did not comply with standards.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura


2
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

3
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

4
An apartment inside 33 Hunter Street's clock tower is up for rent

Wellington CBD clock tower hides an unusual apartment - and it's yours for $450 a week

5

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

00:30
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura

Road workers continue to struggle with clearing the roads from debris.

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.

Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

An All Blacks spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning one-time Rooster Jimmy Smith's claims are totally incorrect.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Ambulance allegedly stolen while crew helping patient in Dunedin

Last night the vehicle was stopped by police using road spikes, after it was tracked using its GPS.


Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 