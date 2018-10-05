Kiwi company fined $365,000 after employee suffered third-degree burns in work accident

A North Island wood processing company has been fined over an incident where a worker suffered third-degree steam burns after a steamer he was working on was turned on.

Juken New Zealand Limited, which has 20 health and safety convictions over the last two decades, was fined $365,000 and ordered to pay reparation of $60,000 at the Kaitaia District Court yesterday.

In July 2017, the worker was replacing a heat probe inside of an enclosed Triboard manufacturing press when the press was switched on, engulfing him in hot steam.

He suffered third-degree burns to his hands and wrists, superficial burns to his face and inhalation burns to his throat, lungs and stomach.

Juken was found to have inadequate health and safety systems in place, a WorkSafe investigation found.

They also failed to provide appropriate controls to ensure the press was prevented from start-up while work was being carried out inside of it, and failed to provide information, training and instructions to protect workers from risks associated with the press.

Head of Specialist Interventions Simon Humphries said despite having 20 previous health and safety convictions, Juken New Zealand Limited has still fallen below the standard of health and safety.

"This company should have learnt from its previous history, but instead another worker has suffered from life changing injuries.

"If you have dangerous areas in your workplace from which workers should be excluded, now is the time to put systems in place to ensure they cannot be put in harm’s way.