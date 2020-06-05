Kiwi company designs sustainable chair out of old carpets, fishing nets

A Kiwi company has created a revolutionary chair out of old carpets and fishing nets.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Formway has been making chairs for some of the biggest companies and most powerful people in the world, including Google and Bill Clinton.

Now it has turned its skills to recyclable materials and sustainability.

The company’s latest invention is called the Noho chair. It's made from low-carbon-footprint waste stream materials like recycled fishing nets.

The chair is designed to move, and Formway general manager Kent Parker says that’s because humans are dynamic beings.

“We need to move. What this does is take the constraint of seating away and we can move in a way that we naturally want to move.

“The ultimate for us is to take the effect of the chair away from the body. That would be the ultimate… to float would be the ultimate.”

The Noho is manufactured in Wellington and took four years to complete.

Now it's ready for sale on the world stage.

Formway general manager Paul Wilkinson says being from New Zealand is an advantage in the international market.

“Our partners really see that and we’ve seen time and time again they’re really interested in New Zealand - the fact that it is a country of innovation and we’re a little bit distant from the market, which is a benefit.