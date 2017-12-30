Kiwi company cuts waste at Rhythm and Vines festival in half with reusable designer cups

One Kiwi company is looking to make festivals more sustainable, one plastic cup at a time.

20,000 festival-goers are currently at Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne, where they will bring in the New Year.

However, that many people in one place can make for a lot of mess.

Globelet CEO Ryan Everton is looking to change that by supplying the festival with reusable cups, so they can be 100 per cent cup free.

Globelet sells designer cups made from recycled plastic.

The 25-year-old said the cups can be taken home as a memento or returned for cash, where they can be washed and used again.

"RNV would have used 100,000 disposable cups, they now use 20,000 reusable Globelets."

Mr Everton said 100 per cent of the Globelets are accounted for, "I think 0.07 per cent end up in a bin."

The cups are used at more than 3,000 international events, including 95 per cent of New Zealand’s festivals.

Rhythm and Vines was one of the first to adopt the idea a couple of year ago.

Rhythm and Vines operations manager Dan Turner said the festival went from 36 tonnes of waste in 2014 to 14 tonnes of waste in 2016.

However, not all drinks come in cups, there are special teams on site to collect cans.

Single use plastic is kept to a minimum at Rhythm and Vines and a huge emphasis is put on recycling.

A majority of festival waste comes from campground equipment, such as tents left behind at the festival grounds.