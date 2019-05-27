TODAY |

Kiwi companies come together to cash in on China's largest online marketplace

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Asia

Kiwi companies are coming together to cash in on our biggest export market through a special online marketplace.

Tmall, one of the world's biggest shopping sites, is allowing 636 million Chinese shoppers to buy familiar household brands like Vogels, Kapiti ice cream and even a crunchy Kiwi apple at the click of a mouse.

NZ Food Basket chair Nicola O'Rorke said, "The Chinese consumers are increasingly more discerning and are looking for very high-quality brands and high-quality ingredients and a lot of those come from the New Zealand market."

Owned by Alibaba, Tmall is the largest online marketplace in China, with a market share of more than 60 per cent.

Now, together with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), a number of businesses have joined forces to create a Kiwi "food basket".

One product on offer, Nelson-based Pics Peanut Butter, started selling products online in China before it was able to move its products into physical stores.

Pic's Peanut Butter's Pic Picot said, "This is a really good way for companies to introduce their products to Chinese consumers."

Hawke's Bay-based Rockit already sells six per cent of its apples in China.

Rockit Global CEO Austin Mortimer said, "For us, it was a terrific opportunity to get into the homes of a couple of hundred million people in China which we would never have had the opportunity to otherwise."

"The collaborative effort of all the businesses working together has allowed us to cross promote and have other exposure across other brands," Ms O'Rorke said.

Last year, New Zealand exports to China were worth $16 billion.

"Early results have shown significant increases on monthly sales. An example there was one brand that sold 1200 units in two minutes, and they usually sell 200 units in a month," she said.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    New Zealand products will be available to hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Business
    Asia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    West Australia man who murdered wife to pursue relationship with her sister jailed for life
    2
    Is it racist? 'Very serious questions' raised about fairness of NZ's refugee policy
    3
    Man sought by police following May 13 shooting in South Auckland
    4
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    5
    The retail giants entering the market are offering "free prescriptions" and cheaper products but some in the industry are concerned the focus on price means a lack of attention on patient care.
    Local pharmacies under threat as chemist giants move into industry
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:30
    Her comments come after news a Whangārei toddler with rotten teeth was sent home to wait it out for five months.

    Jacinda Ardern concerned over 'long lead times' kids with serious dental issues may be facing

    02:02
    James Casson is under fire after comments made in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

    Hamilton councillor resigns over controversial social media posts following Christchurch terrorist attack

    Man sought by police following May 13 shooting in South Auckland

    00:42
    Chris Fleming made the statement after a Southland mother gave birth on a roadside near Lumsden.

    Southland DHB boss says ambulance 'entirely an appropriate place' to give birth