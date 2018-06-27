Kiwi charged with kidnapping girl, 14, in US reaches plea deal

A New Zealander who was shot while allegedly trying to kidnap a 14-year-old American girl he met online has reached a plea agreement with US federal prosecutors.

Troy George Skinner, 28, from Auckland, was scheduled to face trial next month on two counts of attempted kidnapping and nine counts related to the production of child pornography.

But electronic court records show that the jury selection process was terminated last week and a plea agreement hearing in the case has been scheduled for 30 July.

Skinner was arrested in June 2018 after he showed up at the Virginia home of the girl and tried to break in.

Authorities said the girl’s mother warned him several times that she had a gun, then shot him after he broke the glass on the second door he tried to open.

Skinner recovered from a bullet wound to his neck.

It was not immediately clear what charges are included in the plea agreement.

A spokeswoman for Acting US Attorney Raj Parekh declined to comment on the terms of the agreement.

Skinner's lawyers did not return telephone messages and emails seeking comment.

Federal authorities said Skinner met the girl online in December 2017, when he was 24 and she was 13, although she told him she was 16, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit when he applied for a warrant to search Skinner's cell phones.

They communicated via chat sessions and livestream video sessions, and had an online sexual relationship, according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not named the girl because of her age.

In court documents, prosecutors said that when the girl tried to end their relationship, Skinner “started harassing her and attempting to manipulate her with threats of suicide.”

The girl eventually cut off contact with Skinner.

Skinner left Auckland on 20 June 2018, travelled to the US and arrived at the girl’s house uninvited two days later after stopping at a Walmart store and buying pepper spray, a folding knife and duct tape, according to the affidavit.

Former Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said the girl, her teenage sister and her mother saw Skinner attempting to break into their home.

He disclosed that information in the days after Skinner's arrest.