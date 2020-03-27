TODAY |

Kiwi celebrities urge people to stay in their bubble during nationwide lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black captain Kieran Read and actor Sam Neill are among the celebrities reminding people to stay in their bubble as the nationwide coronavirus lockdown continues.

Kieran Read is among those getting the word out. Source: Seven Sharp

Read revealed he would be staying in "a bubble inside a bubble" for the next fortnight having just arrived home from Japan.

"I'm going to spend some time reading some books, getting outside and doing some exercise, beating my kids in boardgames," he said.

Neill, who is hunkering down with his cat, also urged Kiwis to self-isolate and to keep their distance.

"It's really important that we stay away from other people at the moment, not just for our own health, but for the lives of others," Neill said.

Comedian Urzila Carlson said people can think up ways to make staying indoors fun, adding that she's taken the time during lockdown to "make pasta from scratch" and "just stare into the distance".

"My little bubble and I encourage everyone to stay home," Carlson said. "There's really no reason to leave if you keep it fun."

Six60's Matiu Walters told Kiwis to remember we're "all in this together".

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
