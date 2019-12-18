Kiwi businessman Sir Ron Brierley pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material

Prominent New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley has pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material at a Sydney court hearing this morning.

Sir Ron Brierley. Source: Getty

Brierley pleaded guilty to three charges in the Downing Centre Local Court with a number of charges withdrawn.

Brierley's barrister admitted he possessed "some images" but the exact figure is "in dispute".

The New Zealand businessman was arrested in December 2019 on six counts of possession of child abuse material.

Border officials had found child sexual abuse material on his laptop and electronic storage devices.

Brierley will be sentenced on 30 April.

He was one of the best known New Zealanders of the 1980s and 1990s - never far from the headlines or a new business buy-up.

Brierley became both feared and revered in business circles for his shrewd ability to spot companies with untapped value, which he would then take over and turn around for vast profits.

The "corporate raider" - as he's usually referred to - founded Brierley Investments, which was one of New Zealand's largest most successful and glamorous companies of the 1980s.

He was an expert at what admirers called "corporate rationalisation" - the ability to spot when to buy a company and reform it to extract more value.

The NBR's 2019 Rich List estimates Brierley's net worth is about $220 million, putting him at number 82 on the list of the wealthiest New Zealanders.