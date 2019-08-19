Kiwi businessman arrested in Thailand, accused of dealing ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine

A 55-year-old New Zealand man has been arrested in Thailand and is facing charges of possessing ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine.
Local media reports the man is Michael Holt, originally from Auckland, who holds a retirement visa in Thailand and is the co-owner of the Spades Bistro & Bar in Chiang Mai.
Chiang Rai Times reports that Holt was allegedly working the pub without the correct visa, and a police raid last Wednesday turned up 64 ecstasy pills, 9.92 grams of cocaine and 9.68 grams of ketamine.
All three drugs are classified as Class 1 in Thailand and he faces a likely sentence of jail time if convicted.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the agency is aware of situation, but for privacy reasons no further information can be provided.