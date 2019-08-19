Kiwi businessman arrested in Thailand, accused of dealing ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine

A 55-year-old New Zealand man has been arrested in Thailand and is facing charges of possessing ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine.

Local media reports the man is Michael Holt, originally from Auckland, who holds a retirement visa in Thailand and is the co-owner of the Spades Bistro & Bar in Chiang Mai.

Images released by Thai police show the arrest of 55-year-old Michael Holt. Source: Supplied

Chiang Rai Times reports that Holt was allegedly working the pub without the correct visa, and a police raid last Wednesday turned up 64 ecstasy pills, 9.92 grams of cocaine and 9.68 grams of ketamine.

Images released by Thai police show drugs allegedly in the possession of 55-year-old Michael Holt. Source: Supplied

All three drugs are classified as Class 1 in Thailand and he faces a likely sentence of jail time if convicted.