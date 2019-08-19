TODAY |

Kiwi businessman arrested in Thailand, accused of dealing ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Asia
Crime and Justice

A 55-year-old New Zealand man has been arrested in Thailand and is facing charges of possessing ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine.

Local media reports the man is Michael Holt, originally from Auckland, who holds a retirement visa in Thailand and is the co-owner of the Spades Bistro & Bar in Chiang Mai.

Images released by Thai police show the arrest of 55-year-old Michael Holt.
Images released by Thai police show the arrest of 55-year-old Michael Holt. Source: Supplied

Chiang Rai Times reports that Holt was allegedly working the pub without the correct visa, and a police raid last Wednesday turned up 64 ecstasy pills, 9.92 grams of cocaine and 9.68 grams of ketamine.

Images released by Thai police show drugs allegedly in the possession of 55-year-old Michael Holt.
Images released by Thai police show drugs allegedly in the possession of 55-year-old Michael Holt. Source: Supplied

All three drugs are classified as Class 1 in Thailand and he faces a likely sentence of jail time if convicted.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the agency is aware of situation, but for privacy reasons no further information can be provided.

Images released by Thai police show the arrest of 55-year-old Michael Holt.
Images released by Thai police show the arrest of 55-year-old Michael Holt. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Asia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
Main Taranaki highway closed, serious injuries reported after car and truck collision
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
Ethan Bryant with 'Mark' - who apologised to him for stealing a set of mag wheels.
Tauranga man caught on camera with stolen wheels makes amends to business he stole from
4
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
5
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Main Taranaki highway closed, serious injuries reported after car and truck collision
Police are requesting any information on his whereabouts and also appeal to Mr Taumata to come forward.

Police searching for man after woman dies from assault in Hawke's Bay

Tuvalu condemns Australia's conduct, 'neo-colonial' attitude at Pacific Islands Forum

Man charged with murder following death of Kāpiti woman on Saturday