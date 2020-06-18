Kiwi buffet tradition threatened as hotels and restaurants ditch it over health concerns

A buffet is a common sight at many hotels around the country.

But now, New Zealand’s buffet tradition is under threat as hotels and restaurants ditch the practice because of health concerns hightlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp visited Wellington’s Bolton Hotel where executive chef MacLean Fraser is no longer preparing buffet food.

“We got rid of the buffet probably two or three weeks before the lockdown,” he said.

He said serving a la carte instead allowed chefs to follow food hygiene processes to provide safer products for guests.

“It can be difficult to maintain quality (in buffets),” Mr Fraser said.

“It's gotta be hot the entire time within the food hygiene regulations.”