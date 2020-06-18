TODAY |

Kiwi buffet tradition threatened as hotels and restaurants ditch it over health concerns

Source:  1 NEWS

A buffet is a common sight at many hotels around the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The buffet has a treasured place in New Zealand’s dining experience. Source: Seven Sharp

But now, New Zealand’s buffet tradition is under threat as hotels and restaurants ditch the practice because of health concerns hightlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp visited Wellington’s Bolton Hotel where executive chef MacLean Fraser is no longer preparing buffet food.

“We got rid of the buffet probably two or three weeks before the lockdown,” he said.

Disturbing Japanese experiment shows how fast germs can spread at cruise ship buffets

He said serving a la carte instead allowed chefs to follow food hygiene processes to provide safer products for guests. 

“It can be difficult to maintain quality (in buffets),” Mr Fraser said.

“It's gotta be hot the entire time within the food hygiene regulations.”

He said this meant chefs were limited with what they could do with buffet food.

New Zealand
Wellington
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Early morning 7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand's East Coast
2
Benefit application denials based on partner's income skyrocket following pandemic
3
Masks to be compulsory on trans-Tasman flights - Ministry of Health
4
Man identified as contact of women from UK with Covid-19 flown to Christchurch during isolation without being tested
5
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:58

Auckland testing facility sees demand quadruple following new Covid-19 cases, quarantine debacle

Benefit application denials based on partner's income skyrocket following pandemic

Jacinda Ardern denies personal responsibility over Covid-19 border bungle

Nadia Lim cookbook fundraiser sees $405,000 go to Women's Refuge, Youthline