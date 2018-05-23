Kiwi bride warns of buying cheap wedding dresses from overseas - 'The armhole started at my waist'

After the pomp and pageantry of Harry and Meghan's Royal wedding, a Kiwi bride has a warning for those looking to cut costs by purchasing a wedding dress online.

With the high cost associated with a dress many will only wear once, more and more budding brides are turning to the internet and cheap, often China-based manufacturers for their special gown.

Jayde Hunt was one of those, purchasing online a $260 wedding dress that was made in China.

"What you've got left over after your wedding is your photos and your memories and the dress is a huge part of that and I just wish it was a little bit different," Jayde told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

She bought the dress made to measure, but when it arrived the dress was more "made to create tears".

"The plunging part was supposed to come all the way down to the waist, which wasn't the waist. The armhole started at my waist," Jayde said showing off her ill-fitting dress.

Even after paying to have it altered the dress was still a headache to wear on her wedding day, restricting movements and not sitting right.