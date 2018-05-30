 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kiwi brewing company under fire from Trump fans after re-launch of Dump the Trump IPA

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Auckland craft brewery has felt the wrath of Donald Trump supporters after re-launching a beer that mocks the US President.

Dump the Trump IPA.

Source: Behemoth Brewing Company

Behemoth Brewing Company are well known for their wacky beer names and labels, but their Dump the Trump IPA has ruffled a few feathers online.

The brew was first launched in 2016 during the US presidential campaign before being pulled after Trump's victory.

Now, with the political climate more charged than ever in the states, owner Andrew Childs thought it was the right time to launch the beer again.

The company posted an advert on its Facebook page Sunday promoting Dump the Trump, whose label features a monstrous caricature of Trump, only to receive backlash from furious fans of the US President.

"A beer made out of liberal tears, don't think you'll run out anytime soon," one user posted. 

"That amazing feeling when leftists think they're winning the war by creating an anti-Trump beer, but instead everything is actually lining up just right for the re-election," wrote another.

Despite the negative comments, Mr Childs is happy with the response of his company's fans that have backed the beer.

"It's been awesome to see our fans go to bat for us," Mr Childs told Newshub.

"The whole brand is tongue-in-cheek. Beers meant to be fun."

Related

Politics

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:55
1
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

01:41
2
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

3
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

01:57
4
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

00:18
5
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

NZ psychologists 'very cold, robotic' toward Maori says Waikato pyschologist

Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.

00:28
Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.

01:50
Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 