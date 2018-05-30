Kiwi brewing company under fire from Trump fans after re-launch of Dump the Trump IPA

An Auckland craft brewery has felt the wrath of Donald Trump supporters after re-launching a beer that mocks the US President.

Dump the Trump IPA. Source: Behemoth Brewing Company

Behemoth Brewing Company are well known for their wacky beer names and labels, but their Dump the Trump IPA has ruffled a few feathers online.

The brew was first launched in 2016 during the US presidential campaign before being pulled after Trump's victory.

Now, with the political climate more charged than ever in the states, owner Andrew Childs thought it was the right time to launch the beer again.

The company posted an advert on its Facebook page Sunday promoting Dump the Trump, whose label features a monstrous caricature of Trump, only to receive backlash from furious fans of the US President.

"A beer made out of liberal tears, don't think you'll run out anytime soon," one user posted.

"That amazing feeling when leftists think they're winning the war by creating an anti-Trump beer, but instead everything is actually lining up just right for the re-election," wrote another.

Despite the negative comments, Mr Childs is happy with the response of his company's fans that have backed the beer.

"It's been awesome to see our fans go to bat for us," Mr Childs told Newshub.