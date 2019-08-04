TODAY |

Kiwi boy sending packs of Legos to migrant kids separated from families at US-Mexico border

A Kiwi boy is looking to send 1000 packs of Legos to migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border.

Luca White, who moved from New Zealand to New York with two crates of Legos, said he started the scheme to spread the joy he receives from building Legos with other kids, Immigrant Families Together said on Instagram today.

"His best childhood memory so far involves building LEGOs, and he reached out to IFT because, in his words, he wants to share that joy with other kids," Immigrant Families said.

"He has totally thought through every aspect of his plan... we’ve had a lot of important, inspiring meetings this week, and this one was probably the very best."

The 12-year-old Lego fanatic reached out to Immigrant Families Together, a group working to to reunite families separated at the border, after thinking about the idea for a year.

The first 100 packs of Luca's Legos will be sent out to the group's border partners, Immigrant Families Together said. Luca's goal is to send out 1,000 packs of the Legos.

He also hopes to "inspire other children to develop their own projects to support the world we all want to live in," the group said.

Luca White, 12, is hoping to send 1000 packs of Legos to families separated at the border in the US. Source: Instagram / immfamtogether
