Kiwi booted out of Aussie despite winning landmark case tells of toll on kids - 'They were shattered'

A New Zealander who lost his Australian visa after winning a landmark High Court case to have it reinstated has arrived back in New Zealand.

Mehaka Lee Te Puia, or Lee as he prefers to be called, arrived at Auckland Airport this morning from Perth, where he was detained at the city's immigration centre.

"It’s been 22 months since I've been locked up so it’s been a bit of a hard road," he told 1 NEWS.

He doesn't know where he'll live but said he has work as a carpenter planned.

The father-of-seven has been detained for nearly two years, including six months in a maximum security prison, after his visa was cancelled the first time.

"No criminal charges, no record, so I'm pretty much with known criminals.. I thought you go to jail for being charged for something, not just being put in there for your visa getting cancelled."

Mr Te Puia does have minor convictions from his time in Australia and New Zealand. These include possessing a prohibited drug, which Mr Te Puia said was a steroid, in Australia.

In New Zealand, he said he was charged with driving under the influence twice in the 1990s and received a disorderly behaviour charge around 2000.

Mr Te Puia said police met him when the plane landed this morning, asking him questions including what his intentions were in New Zealand.

Last week, the 39-year-old won a landmark High Court case to have his cancelled visa reinstated. The ruling that the cancellation was invalid saw Mr Te Puia released from the detention centre.

THEY WERE SHATTERED

Less than an hour later, the judgement was overturned and his visa was cancelled.

"To go home to your kids and tell your kids, 'Hey dad's home,' all excited, and then next minute you know you've got to tell them my visa's just been cancelled again… they were shattered," Mr Te Puia said.

Mr Te Puia has four children in Australia, as well as two grand kids, and three daughters in New Zealand.

Iwi n Aus spokesperson Filipa Payne says Immigration Minister Peter Dutton cancelled Mr Te Puia's visa on character grounds under section 501 of the Migration Act 1958.

"What's the character test, no one knows what the character test is you know, is it my colour, my tattoos?" Mr Te Puia told 1 NEWS. He said his membership in the Rebels Motorcycle Club in Australia was not illegal.

Australian authorities have described the club as a criminal threat.

Last week, a spokesperson for Mr Dutton told 1 NEWS they don’t comment on individual circumstances.

After the ruling was overturned, Mr Te Puia was arrested from his family home less than 24 hours after he was released from detention.

Mr Te Puia said armed police stormed his house, pushing him to the ground in front of his children.

"It's disgusting because at the end of the day, they knew my visa was cancelled, they knew where I was, I wasn’t in hiding… I just wanted to spend time with my family," he said.

He is in talks with his lawyer about seeking compensation for being detained over the last 22 months and the stress he was put under.

Iwi n Aus spokesperson Ms Payne met Mr Te Puia while he was in detention last year on an advocacy tour.

"My heart breaks for Lee, it breaks for most people in the detention centre because.. if they've committed a crime, they've paid their debt to society so why are they being persecuted again and again and again," she said.

Both Ms Payne and Mr Te Puia are calling for New Zealanders to educate themselves and stand up against what they say is mistreatment of Kiwis in Australian immigration detention centres.

New Zealanders are represented in the centres more than any other nationality. Australian government statistics from July this year report 178 Kiwis are detained, broken up as 167 males and 11 females.

THEY'RE BEING PUT ON CHRISTMAS ISLAND

Ms Payne says figures don't reflect the fluid situation of regular intakes to centres. She said she was told 120 Kiwis were at Christmas Island when she visited last year.

"Hopefully the next government that comes in stands up to the Australian government. The way that Kiwis are being treated in detention centres.. we’ve got boys in there that have been taken away from their families and they're being put on Christmas Island," Mr Te Puia said.

He said Kiwis shouldn't be detained at Christmas Island and deserve better treatment.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said the treatment of these people should be high on the agenda for trans-Tasman talks.

"Particularly their equitable treatment relative to the way we treat Australians here," she said.

Prime Minister Bill English has raised the issue in discussions with Australia’s government, but this hasn't led to any change.