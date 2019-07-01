TODAY |

Kiwi biotechnologist working on safe, non-toxic coating to protect foods

A University of Canterbury scientist is working on a non-toxic, biodegradable coating which can be used to protect foods during production and shipping.

Biotechnology expert Associate Professor David Leung says the coating would help protect edible plants against diseases, pests and environmental hazard, including the effects of climate change.

The new coating would be superior to current methods, which can sometimes lead to pollution of the surrounding soil, water, plants, or even the food itself.

"It is counterproductive to protect plants using toxic methods," Mr Leung said.

"Even though you may provide security for a food source, you are still missing the mark if you have contaminated the environment you are growing the plants in during the process and delivering a food product with toxic residues.

"There is a demand for environmentally sustainable ways of doing things and, in food production, it is important because we cannot continue using these chemicals without causing major, long-term harm to the planet.

“We believe the public, the people consuming the food, will appreciate this option because it is safer and more environmentally friendly."

Mr Leung says copper sulfate is one example of a chemical currently used widely to coat food - in this case avocados and other fruit.

"Right now, we have to use these undesirable substances or we simply would not be able to harvest enough food to support the world’s needs," he said.

Mr Leung received the university's Tech Jumpstart Award grant in 2017, which is aimed at turning good ideas into commercial realities.

He is now hoping to receive more funding to support the project.

"We have already come up with a patentable formulation, however, we are continuing to work on enhancing it to ensure the most effective and impactful product is brought to market."

Canterbury University Associate Professor and Biotechnologist David Leung. Source: Supplied
