Kiwi artists behind some of the weirdest coffin designs

Though we hope it’ll be a long time away, there will eventually come a day when we’re laid to rest.
We know the standard options; wooden casket or cremation, but what if you want something more, say, out of the box?
That’s where people like Becs Bartells from Outside the Box Caskets and Ross Hall from Dying Art come in and they’ve had plenty different requests.
From cardboard caskets to a cream donut – watch the video above to see what weird and wonderful orders some of our finest casketeers have pulled off for Kiwis’ final hoorahs.